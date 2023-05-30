Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Heat & humidity increasing

Posted at 5:19 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 18:19:46-04

Today was the warmest day of the year so far!! We had our 90 temps within the viewing area
More 80s/90s on the way!! It will be around 90 on Wednesday, Thursday & Friday.

Significant rain is not in the forecast but a few pop-up showers/storms are.
Only 0.07" last 23 days & counting!!

Dew points will be going up the next couple of days. From the 40s to the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a storm.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a storm.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a better chance of a storms.

Saturday: Sun & clouds
Sunday. Mostly sunny

