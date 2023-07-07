NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Heat & humidity coming back

Pleasant weather today. Highs only in upper 70s.
Many locations around Wisconsin dropped in the 30s this morning!! FYI - It's July.
Clouds will keep it much warmer tonight.
Most locations now under MODERATE DROUGHT conditions. Severe drought conditions have developed across the far south.
No BIG rain-makers in sight!!
Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80. Slight chance of a few showers/storms. Severe weather not expected.
Sunday: Temperatures warm back up with mid/upper 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny with highs near 90-95. Thunderstorms possible mainly after sunset.
Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunder, especially Monday night. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the 70s. Highs in 60s possible if no sun.