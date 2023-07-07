Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Heat & humidity coming back

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:32 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 18:32:07-04

Pleasant weather today. Highs only in upper 70s.

Many locations around Wisconsin dropped in the 30s this morning!! FYI - It's July.
Clouds will keep it much warmer tonight.

Most locations now under MODERATE DROUGHT conditions. Severe drought conditions have developed across the far south.
No BIG rain-makers in sight!!

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80. Slight chance of a few showers/storms. Severe weather not expected.
Sunday: Temperatures warm back up with mid/upper 80s.

Monday:   Mostly sunny with highs near 90-95. Thunderstorms possible mainly after sunset.
Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunder, especially Monday night. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the 70s. Highs in 60s possible if no sun.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.