NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Heat & humidity coming back

Pleasant weather today. Highs only in upper 70s.

Many locations around Wisconsin dropped in the 30s this morning!! FYI - It's July.

Clouds will keep it much warmer tonight.

Most locations now under MODERATE DROUGHT conditions. Severe drought conditions have developed across the far south.

No BIG rain-makers in sight!!

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80. Slight chance of a few showers/storms. Severe weather not expected.

Sunday: Temperatures warm back up with mid/upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs near 90-95. Thunderstorms possible mainly after sunset.

Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunder, especially Monday night. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the 70s. Highs in 60s possible if no sun.