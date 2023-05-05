Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Half & half weekend

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:20 PM, May 05, 2023
On/off showers/storms are possible through the weekend into next week.Highs on Saturday will be mainly in the 50s/60s.
On Sunday winds will briefly turn to the NW & with some sunshine most areas will hit the 70s!!

Monday: A good chance of showers & storms.
Tuesday: Mainly AM showers/storms then plenty of clouds. East winds both days.

Much warmer as we get close to Mother's Day Weekend. Some 70s & perhaps 80s.
Easterly winds & clouds at peak heating could keep it cooler on some days.

Frost & freeze headlines will start being issued as we head into the new month if necessary. Right now...nothing showing up!!

The Unofficial start to the growing season is next weekend!!

