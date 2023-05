The unofficial kick-off to summer is here!!

After some patchy frost this morning......picture perfect conditions this afternoon.

Saturday: Warming up!!

Sunday: Sunshine & warm.

Memorial Day: Sunny & feeling like summer!! The record high is 89.....it will be within reach.

Rain is not in the forecast until next Wednesday at the earliest.

Only 0.07" last 19 days & counting!!

Very warm to hot weather is expected next week. First 90 of the year is possible.

