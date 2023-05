Biggest May snowfall in 13 years is in the books!! 2.2" officially in Green Bay.

Now....its going to start to warm up!!

70s return by next week!!

TUE: Cloudy with a rain/snow shower possible( mainly early). Gusty NW winds will continue.

WED: Sun, clouds & much warmer.

THU: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible.

FRI: Sun & clouds. A shower is possible.

60s will return late week or by the weekend.

Frost & freeze headlines will start being issued as we head into the new month if necessary.