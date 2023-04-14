NBC 26 Weather Forecast - From record highs to snow

A new record high of 82 was established this afternoon!! Low/mid 80s across most of the area.

Record highs "possible" on Saturday!!

Fire danger to remain high this evening. No Fire Weather Watches have been issued for Saturday. The amount of wildfires across Wisconsin was much lower today compared to the previous 2 days.

Lot of pollen in the air as trees continue to bud.

Temps this afternoon running 25-30 degrees above normal for this time of year!!

The normal high is 53 degrees.

Saturday: Cold front moves through with a few showers & storms. Highs will be in the 70s/80s depending on when the front moves through.

Sunday: Steady of falling temps with gusty NE winds & showers/rain. 0.50" - 1:50" of rain possible which could aggravate river flooding across N.E.W.

Monday: Windy & much colder with some snow. Highs will be the 30s. Models are showing the threat for some accumulations with up to a foot

of snow possible just west of the NBC 26 viewing area. Stay tuned!!