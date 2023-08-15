NBC 26 Weather Forecast - From highs in the 60s to the 90s

The widespread 1-2" of rain yesterday will hopefully make a dent in the drought. We will find out on Thursday.

After the coolest day in 2 months....hot weather is about to make a comeback!!

Wednesday: Temperatures will be above normal in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies. Chance of storms into the overnight hours.

Thursday: Chance of rain showers in the morning. Clearing into the afternoon to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There will be gusty NW winds but the weather

looks great to kick off High school football.

Friday: Highs near 80, sunny.

Weekend: MUCH hotter and well above average. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Mostly sunny and mainly dry.

Next week: A bit of a roller coaster ride is possible with highs ranging from the 70s to the 90s.