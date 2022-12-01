Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Friday warm up

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:55 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 18:55:39-05

FRIDAY: A brief warm-up with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, but windy as well with gusty south winds up to 30 mph. A cold front move through late at night, might bring a rain/snow shower to the area, very minimal risk.

SATURDAY: A return of cold air with highs in the mid 20s under breezy winds between 30-40 mph causing wind chills around 0-5 degrees above zero.

SUNDAY: Slight better with highs back in the mid 30s with sunny skies, wind chills in the lower 20s.

LONG TERM: No major weather events i.e. snow storms are foreseen in the forecast in the next 7-10 days. A quiet and cool pattern is the main story line!!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:56 PM, Dec 17, 2018