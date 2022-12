Later tonight, after 7pm the temperatures begin to drop cold enough to flip the precipitation over to a quick sleet and then heavy snow. Snow will fall overnight and accumulate to 4-8" in the Fox Valley, 8-12" northwest. This is why a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the area tonight.

By the afternoon on Thursday, snow winds down to scattered snow showers and cloudy skies, with highs in the mid 30s.

Friday, snow showers are possible with less than an inch to accumulate