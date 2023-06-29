Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Feeling like summer as AQ improves

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 19:16:58-04

Air Quality Alert remains in effect through 12pm Friday.
Thick areas of smoke pushed off to the east on Thursday. Air Quality is dramatically improving to our west & that cleaner air is moving in .

Brand new drought monitor was released today & there are no changes. Moderate drought conditions continue.

FRI: Sun & clouds. Very warm-hot & humid Friday. Enjoy the blue skies.

SAT: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.
SUN: Mostly sunny skies.

3rd & 4th of July: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible. Temps will be very warm to hot with 80s & 90s.

Next big chance of storms arrives on Wednesday. Severe storms are possible.

