NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Feeling like summer as AQ improves

Air Quality Alert remains in effect through 12pm Friday.

Thick areas of smoke pushed off to the east on Thursday. Air Quality is dramatically improving to our west & that cleaner air is moving in .

Brand new drought monitor was released today & there are no changes. Moderate drought conditions continue.

FRI: Sun & clouds. Very warm-hot & humid Friday. Enjoy the blue skies.

SAT: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.

SUN: Mostly sunny skies.

3rd & 4th of July: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible. Temps will be very warm to hot with 80s & 90s.

Next big chance of storms arrives on Wednesday. Severe storms are possible.