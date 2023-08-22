NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Excessive heat & humidity

Hottest weather in years for much of Wisconsin on the way!!

Excessive Heat Warnings & advisories are up for most of the area Wednesday.

Temps in the 90s with dew points in the 70s will push HX values to 110 degrees.

If we hit 98 it will be the hottest day in the Fox Valley in 11 years!!!

If we hit 100 it will be the hottest day since 1995!!

Wednesday: AM storm northeast? Hot & humid!! The record high is 95 & could/should be broken. Heat Index values will be near 110 by afternoon.

Thursday: Wide range of temps - 70s(NE) 90s(SW) with 80s in between. Sun & clouds. Chance for a storm.

Friday: Sun & clouds. A few thunderstorms are possible.

This weekend: Much cooler. After the chance of a storm Saturday morning expect sun & clouds during the afternoon & Sunday.

Warming up again next week.