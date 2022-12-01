NBC 26 Weather Forecast - December is here!!!

TONIGHT: Clear, cold and windy... still gusting to 40mph. Temps drop to teens and wind chills will feel nearly 0°

TOMORROW: Cold start, under mostly sunny skies, with winds calmer at 20mph gusts. Highs will hit the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mild, temps hitting mid 40s. 🙌

SATURDAY: Cold snaps back again, highs in the upper 20s, windy conditions and frigid wind chills return. 🥶

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and crisp, highs hitting the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: 💪 Nearly

40s to start the week, with a quick shot of snow Mon PM - Tues AM,

before cold rushes back in with highs in the upper 20s again. 🥶