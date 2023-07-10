NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Cooler & some rain

Highs in the 90s today!

Chance for storms overnight. Some could be severe/strong.

Drought conditions continue.

Tuesday: Chance of showers before the sun comes up. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, which is closer to average.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms. Widespread accumulating rain possible. Highs in the 70s, but highs in 60s are possible if there is no sun.

Thursday: Sun & clouds with highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Shower/storm with highs in the mid/upper 80s. Chance of rain.

Weekend: Sunny with highs in the low/mid 80s.Chance for a storm especially on Saturday.