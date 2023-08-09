NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Cooler & breezy

Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast
Posted at 5:35 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 18:35:57-04

Today was the 8th day out of the first 9 days this month with above normal temps.
A cold front moving through this evening will usher in cooler & breezy weather the next couple of days.

Thursday: Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and mostly sunny.
Friday: Chance of rain showers with highs in the mid/upper 70s. If it stays completely cloudy.....some spots may be stuck in the upper 60s. A few thunderstorms are also possible.
Most locations will see 0.25"-0.50" of rain but locally higher mounts ae possible with storms.

Weekend: Highs near 80. Mostly sunny and mainly dry. Just a slight chance for a pop-up shower/storm.

Monday: Showers a few storms likely. Highs will be the 70s.

The new U.S. Drought Monitor will be released Thursday morning.

