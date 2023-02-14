NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Colder & some snow on the way

After 2 days of record breaking warmth( 47 degrees on Today)......we get a free car wash tonight!!

On/off rain will fall into Wednesday morning. Temps will hold in the 40s overnight.

Gusty winds will usher in much colder weather by Wednesday evening.....but before that happens expect 40s once again.

Thursday: Watching for the potential of accumulating snow. Computer models are still wish-washy on the storms track...which will have

a big impact on how much we get in the Fox Valley. Right now it appears the heaviest snow will fall SE of Lake Winnebago where 8-12"

is "possible".

Winter storm watches may be issued for parts of the viewing area on Wednesday for Thursday.

Friday. Windy & seasonable with sun/clouds.

This weekend: Mostly sunny on Saturday...mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs both days approaching 40 degrees.

Early next week: Seasonable temps near 30 with the chance for some snow.