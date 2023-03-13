NBC 26 Weather Forecast: Cold & then another winter storm

This is now the snowiest winter in 4 years & this is the snowiest start to March in 56 years!!

Another winter storm is on the horizon.

The final week of "official" winter is here.

Clearing skies tonight & cold!! Temps will drop down into the single digits for the first time in weeks!

Tuesday: Sunny & cold. Normal high hits 40 degrees. We will be 10 degrees below that.

Wednesday. Sun & clouds mixing together. Much warmer with highs near 40.

Thursday: Cloudy skies with rain/mix/ snow developing.

Friday: Rain/mix/snow going over to snow & windy. How much snow? Computer models are all over the place ranging from 1" to 10" for the

Fox Valley. Stay tuned. If we end up with mainly rain.....there could be some flooding.

Saturday: Snow tapers to flurries & cold.