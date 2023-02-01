Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Cold start to the new month

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:57 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 19:57:55-05

Cold weather this week!!!

January still ending as 8th warmest on record......final number comes in tomorrow!!

Wednesday: Lots of Sunshine & warmer. Lower 20s.
Thursday: Sun & clouds. Flurry possible. Lower 20s. We also find out from Jimmy the Groundhog if we get 6 more weeks of winter or not.
Friday: Sunny & FRIGID. Highs in the single digits. Wind chills well below zero once again!!

This weekend: Warming up with lots of clouds & the chance of some snow next week: 30s return & perhaps a few 40s. Some rain or a mix possible early next week,
No big storms in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:56 PM, Dec 17, 2018