NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Cold start to the new month

Cold weather this week!!!

January still ending as 8th warmest on record......final number comes in tomorrow!!

Wednesday: Lots of Sunshine & warmer. Lower 20s.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Flurry possible. Lower 20s. We also find out from Jimmy the Groundhog if we get 6 more weeks of winter or not.

Friday: Sunny & FRIGID. Highs in the single digits. Wind chills well below zero once again!!

This weekend: Warming up with lots of clouds & the chance of some snow next week: 30s return & perhaps a few 40s. Some rain or a mix possible early next week,

No big storms in the forecast.