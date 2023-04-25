NBC 26 WEATHER FORECAST - Chilly April showers continue

Chilly April showers to continue!!

There will be many dry stretches & some sunshine mixed in as well.

Except Friday.....temps will be/at below normal for the foreseeable future

TUE: Sun & clouds then mostly cloudy with showers. Mainly rain but some snow is possible.

WED: Sun & clouds with a shower possible. Mainly rain but some snow is possible.

THU: Mostly cloudy with few showers.

FRI: Mostly cloudy with few showers. Warmer with 60s likely.

SAT: Cloudy with few showers or periods of rain.

SUN: Cloudy with showers or periods of rain.

MON: Cloudy with few rain/snow showers.