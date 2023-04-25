NBC 26 WEATHER FORECAST - Chilly April showers continue

Chilly April showers to continue!!
There will be many dry stretches & some sunshine mixed in as well.
Except Friday.....temps will be/at below normal for the foreseeable future
TUE: Sun & clouds then mostly cloudy with showers. Mainly rain but some snow is possible.
WED: Sun & clouds with a shower possible. Mainly rain but some snow is possible.
THU: Mostly cloudy with few showers.
FRI: Mostly cloudy with few showers. Warmer with 60s likely.
SAT: Cloudy with few showers or periods of rain.
SUN: Cloudy with showers or periods of rain.
MON: Cloudy with few rain/snow showers.