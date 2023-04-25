Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 WEATHER FORECAST - Chilly April showers continue

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 7:18 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 20:18:40-04

Chilly April showers to continue!!
There will be many dry stretches & some sunshine mixed in as well.
Except Friday.....temps will be/at below normal for the foreseeable future

TUE: Sun & clouds then mostly cloudy with showers. Mainly rain but some snow is possible.
WED: Sun & clouds with a shower possible. Mainly rain but some snow is possible.
THU: Mostly cloudy with few showers.
FRI: Mostly cloudy with few showers. Warmer with 60s likely.

SAT: Cloudy with few showers or periods of rain.
SUN: Cloudy with showers or periods of rain.

MON: Cloudy with few rain/snow showers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.