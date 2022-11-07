NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Blast of cold air on the way

A tad warmer on Tuesday, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs only hitting the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds at 20mph are possible.

A warm front slides in Wednesday, this will spark off a few showers or storms, especially north of Highway 29 early morning. Once the warm front moves north, highs will rise into the lower to mid 60s, with feisty winds out of the south up to 25mph.

Thursday will start off dry and mild with temperatures topping off in the 60s to around 70. But a strong cold front follows by Thursday evening, with showers and perhaps some isolated storms.

Temperatures fall into the upper 30s by the late morning Friday and then hold there for the rest of the day.