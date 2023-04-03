NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Another strong spring storm

First 50+ of the year today!!

Much colder & windy on Tuesday!!

A few showers are possible across the south overnight. Mostly cloudy skies north.

Another strong spring storm will move through the area Tuesday & Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory across Northern Marinette county Tuesday evening - Wednesday morning for light freezing rain. Hazardous traveling is expected.

Tuesday: Windy & colder with showers/storms. There is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather south of Green Bay. Some hail & gusty winds are possible.

Locally heavy rain will fall with any thunderstorms. NE winds will gust over 40 mph with highs near 40.

Wednesday. Some sun & gusty winds will boost temp into the 60s & lower 70s across parts of the area. Much colder air will pour into the area by afternoon

with NW winds gusting 40-50 mph.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Windy & colder.

Friday: Sun & clouds.

Easter Weekend:

Saturday Sun & clouds with some AM rain/mix/snow possible.

Sunday: Sun & clouds & warm. Shower possible after sunset.