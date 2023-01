Tomorrow, high pressure will move in & start to break up the clouds. Highs will be cooler...but still above normal in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A brighter weekend ahead, with sunshine and low to mid 30s!

For the Packers vs. Lions game at Lambeau, tailgating will be partly cloudy with temps in the mid 30s. By games end, it'll be clear and cooler with temperatures in the mid 20s.

The weather stays calm as we kick off next week. No major storms in the forecast for now.