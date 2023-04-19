NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Active weather to continue

Active weather to continue into Thursday.

Thursday: Showers & thunderstorms. 40s NE - lower 70s possible south. 0.5"-1.50" of rain possible which could aggravate river flooding.

There is marginal risk of severe weather. Main threat is some hail & locally heavy rain.

Statewide tornado drill postponed to Friday.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Also quite breezy. A slight chance of a shower.

This weekend: Mostly cloudy & cool. A few rain/snow showers are likely. Temps 10-15 degrees below normal.

Temps expected to stay below normal through next week. No 80s, 70s or 60s.