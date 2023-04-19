Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Active weather to continue

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:45 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 18:45:48-04

Active weather to continue into Thursday.

Thursday: Showers & thunderstorms. 40s NE - lower 70s possible south. 0.5"-1.50" of rain possible which could aggravate river flooding.
There is marginal risk of severe weather. Main threat is some hail & locally heavy rain.
Statewide tornado drill postponed to Friday.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Also quite breezy. A slight chance of a shower.

This weekend: Mostly cloudy & cool. A few rain/snow showers are likely. Temps 10-15 degrees below normal.

Temps expected to stay below normal through next week. No 80s, 70s or 60s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.