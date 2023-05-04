NBC 26 Weather Forecast - A wet then warmer weekend

Cooler by the lake season is here. Easterly winds the next week or so will keep it cooler by the lake.

Temps will be all over place. 40s east....70s west.

FRI: Lots clouds. Showers & a few storms likely. Cooler.

On/off showers/storms are possible through the weekend into next week.

Highs will be mainly in the 60s.

Easterly winds & clouds at peak heating could keep it cooler on some days.

Monday: A good chance of showers & storms.

Tuesday: Mainly AM showers/storms then plenty of clouds.

Much warmer as we get close to Mother's Day Weekend.

Frost & freeze headlines will start being issued as we head into the new month if necessary.