NBC 26 Weather Forecast - A slow warm-up as we head into the weekend

High temps have been below normal 13 of the last 16 days!!!
A chilly night ahead with lows in the low/mid 30s. Gusty winds will continue so wind chills will be in the 20s.
WED: Sun, clouds & much warmer. Clouds return by afternoon most areas.
THU: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible.
FRI: Sun & lots clouds. A shower -or- two is possible.
On/off showers/storms are possible through the weekend into next week.
Highs will be mainly in the 60s.
Easterly winds & clouds at peak heating could keep it cooler on some days.
Frost & freeze headlines will start being issued as we head into the new month if necessary.