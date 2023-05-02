Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - A slow warm-up as we head into the weekend

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:32 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 18:32:59-04

High temps have been below normal 13 of the last 16 days!!!

A chilly night ahead with lows in the low/mid 30s. Gusty winds will continue so wind chills will be in the 20s.

WED: Sun, clouds & much warmer. Clouds return by afternoon most areas.
THU: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible.
FRI: Sun & lots clouds. A shower -or- two is possible.

On/off showers/storms are possible through the weekend into next week.
Highs will be mainly in the 60s.
Easterly winds & clouds at peak heating could keep it cooler on some days.

Frost & freeze headlines will start being issued as we head into the new month if necessary.

