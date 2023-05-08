NBC 26 Weather Forecast - A BIG change

A BIG change with our weather is on the way!
After a gloomy start to the work week.....sunshine & much warmer temperatures are moving in.
TUE: AM dense fog? Sun & clouds. Very slight chance of a sprinkle.
WED: AM fog? Sun & clouds. A few showers possible....mainly north of Green Bay.
THU: Sun & clouds. A sprinkle is possible.
FRIDAY: lots of clouds & maybe a shower.
Mothers Day weekend looks much cooler.
Lots of clouds & the threat for some rain.
Mother's Day Weekend is the unofficial kick-off to the growing season.
Some frost is possible late next week!!