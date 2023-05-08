Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast - A BIG change

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:40 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 19:44:29-04

A BIG change with our weather is on the way!
After a gloomy start to the work week.....sunshine & much warmer temperatures are moving in.

TUE: AM dense fog? Sun & clouds. Very slight chance of a sprinkle.
WED: AM fog? Sun & clouds. A few showers possible....mainly north of Green Bay.
THU: Sun & clouds. A sprinkle is possible.
FRIDAY: lots of clouds & maybe a shower.

Mothers Day weekend looks much cooler.
Lots of clouds & the threat for some rain.

Mother's Day Weekend is the unofficial kick-off to the growing season.
Some frost is possible late next week!!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.