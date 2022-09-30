NBC 26 Weather Forecast 9/30/22 AM

Watch Now
The sunny weather continues today with highs in the upper 60s with very light south winds at 5 mph. We will drop into the lower 40s tonight with calm winds and mostly clear skies. There is a small chance of some patch fog west of the Fox Valley. Highs will be close to the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday, followed by a quick cool down on Sunday with lower 60s for highs. Near to slightly above average temperatures will continue into the first part of next week before a cold front moves through with lower 50s behind this front. The next chance of rain will move in late night Tuesday into Wednesday.
