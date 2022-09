Widespread frost is welcoming Northeast Wisconsin this morning. Highs will climb into the lower 60s with light south winds.

Temperatures cool off into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight with mostly clear skies.

Highs are back in the mid 60s Friday with Sunny weather. The sunshine continues into the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The next chance of rain will arrives Wednesday as a cold front moves in from the Northwest.