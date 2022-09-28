NBC 26 Weather Forecast 9/28/22 AM

A chilly and frosty start to our Wednesday with frost and freeze warnings placed across areas north and west of the Fox Valley. High pressure from Canada has finally arrived to move the persistent cloudy and misty weather conditions.

With the high pressure right overhead, winds will be relatively calm out of the northeast with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, we would see another round of frost and freeze conditions across the same areas west of the Fox Valley with mostly clear skies.

The cool weather will not stick around much longer, highs will be gradually rising throughout the rest of the week as we get on the return flow from this Canadian High. By the weekend, we could see 70 degree temperatures return with mostly sunny weather.

The latest indications show above average temperatures will last well into October according to the Climate Prediction Center.