Clouds will be working their way back into the area today with breezy highs only in the mid 50s. Tonight, there could be some patchy frost, especially west with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

The sun is back for your Wednesday, but it won't help the temperatures much with highs only in the mid 50s. Wednesday night there will be even more areas of frost with lows in the low to mid 30s.

70s return Friday right into the weekend.