NBC 26 Weather Forecast - 80s return & so does some rain!!

Today makes it 12 out of 13 days with above normal temps!!

Some patchy frost is possible NW of the Fox Valley once again tonight!

High level smoke is likely on & off into the weekend.

Next chance of rain is Saturday. Showers & storms in the forecast. Bellin "may" be impacted.

Little of no threat of severe weather for the foreseeable future.

FRI: Mostly sunny & warmer.

SAT: Sun & clouds with a few showers & storms.

SUN: Cloudy skies. Breezy & cooler. A few showers are possible.

A beneficial amount of rain is possible SUN-TUE.

MON: Showers, breezy & cool.

TUE: Rain/showers. Windy & cool.