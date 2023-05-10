Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - 80s return!!

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:33 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 19:33:21-04

Warmest temps since April on the way!! No record highs but temps will be running 15-20 above normal on Thursday.

THU: Sun & clouds. A sprinkle is possible. Should be warmest day in nearly a month.
FRIDAY: lots of clouds & maybe a shower.

Mother's Day weekend looks much cooler.
SAT: Clouds & some sun. A shower is possible.
SUN: Lots of clouds & some rain. Gusty NE winds. Well below normal temps.

Monday: Sunny, breezy & warmer!!

Mother's Day Weekend is the unofficial kick-off to the growing season.
Some frost is possible late next week!!

