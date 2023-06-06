NBC 26 Weather Forecast - 80s and smoke exit the area

Today was not the tenth straight day with 80s or above!! Much cooler temps along with gusty NE winds brought near normal conditions back the area.

Some patchy frost is possible NW of the Fox Valley the next few nights.

After Air quality that was UNHEALTHY the last 2 days. The smoke from fires in Eastern Canada has pushed off to the southwest.

Next chance of significant rain is Saturday. Showers & storms in the forecast. Bellin may be impacted.

Little of no threat of severe weather for the foreseeable future.

WED: Mostly Sunny

THU: Mostly Sunny

FRI: Sun & clouds. Warmer with maybe a late day shower/storm possible.

SAT: Showers & storms.

SUN: Sun & Clouds. Breezy & cooler.

MON: Showers, breezy & cool.