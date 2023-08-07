NBC 26 Weather Forecast 8/7/23 PM

Sunny and dry weather kicked off the new week but we do have some chances of rain in the coming days.

This evening, An isolated pop up shower or storm could develop in areas mainly north of Green Bay. Any shower or storm that does develop will fall apart quickly after sunset.

Tonight, turning mostly clear skies with overnight lows around 60s.

Tuesday, highs in the lower to mid 80s with southeast winds around 5-10 mph. Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wednesday, highs in the mid to upper 80s with a slight chance of storms in the evening as a cold front approaching from the northwest. At the moment, organized severe weather is not anticipated.

Thursday, highs in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday, showers and thunderstorms move across embedded in an area of low pressure. Rainfall amounts of a quarter to over an inch are possible.

