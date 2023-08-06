NBC 26 Weather Forecast 8/6/23

Comfortable weather this weekend will give way to slightly warmer weather over the next few days before a cold front brings even cooler air as we head into the weekend.

Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday, mostly sunny to partly cloudy with northeast winds at 5-15 mph and temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Warmest highs will be in areas west of the Fox Valley.

Tuesday: Similar weather conditions with the exception of warmer high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: A cold front will spark some showers and storms in the area especially in the Northwoods. Temperatures will get into the mid 80s.