NBC 26 Weather Forecast 8/4/23 PM

Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly clear skies and light winds.

Saturday will be a nice day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A light wind off the lake will keep humidity at bay. If you plan to head to Packers Family Night, the temperature will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday could bring some showers and storms to our area. Currently a marginal risk for severe weather is in place for the southern Fox Valley. Some of hte latest computer model runs however have shifted the risk of severe storms further south now, so we will see what the outlook shapes up to be tomorrow for Sunday's Forecast.

Next week, temperatures will remain near or slightly below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s with some pop up storms some days