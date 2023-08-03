NBC 26 Weather Forecast 8/3/23 PM

Showers and storms have rapidly popped up during the afternoon along and ahead of a cold front moving through Northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures got into the 90s which is now the 8th time this has happened this summer and the first since the 27th of July.

As the cold front moves south, it will push the humidity and the heat with it. Temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s under northeast winds at 5-15 mph with mostly sunny skies.

Another nice day is ahead on our Saturday with mostly sunny skies and lower 80s for afternoon highs. For those heading to Family Night at Lambeau Field, temperatures will fall into the lower 70s during the evening.

Showers and storms do return on Sunday with the risk for severe weather as well. Right now, southern parts of the state have a higher potential for severe storms capable or hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.