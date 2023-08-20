NBC 26 Weather Forecast 8/20/23 PM

Northeast Wisconsin will remain on the northern fringe of an upcoming heat wave that will grip much of the areas west and south of us.

Tonight, a few clouds, otherwise mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Some haze will persist in the skies from wildfire smoke, but air quality has been good to moderate during this Sunday.

Sunny and comfortable start to the week Monday with mostly sunny skies and northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Later at night, some showers and storms may develop, especially in Door County and the Northwoods.

Some showers and storms could dive into the Fox Valley early Tuesday morning, followed by some clearing and an isolated pop up shower or storm in the afternoon. Highs will remain around 80.

We have two days of heat on tap Wednesday and especially Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be close to 80, and Thursday exceeding the lower to mid 90s. If this heat dome inches north, we could talk upper 90s to lower 100s potentially.

A cold front moves in later in the week and we drop temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday, and lower to mid 70s Saturday & Sunday.