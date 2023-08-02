NBC 26 Weather Forecast 8/2/23 PM

Showers and thunderstorms have developed across the far North today with some hail and gusty winds affecting parts of our area. We will see a continued chance of storms heading into the mid evening, but activity will end overnight as our atmosphere stabilizes. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s to night.

It's a hot day Thursday with 90 degree readings likely for many folks. Coupled with humidity dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s, it is not going to be the best day to go for a run in the afternoon.

A cold front will put a quick end to this heat, but not before we see some isolated showers and storms develop along the front as it moves southward.

Sunny and dry weather is back on Friday with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The same goes for our Saturday which is great news for those planning to head to Lambeau later in the evening.

There will be some showers and storms that return on Sunday and carry over int our Monday.