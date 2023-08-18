NBC 26 Weather Forecast 8/18/23 AM

After a cool Thursday, things are warming up as we head into the weekend. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 70s to near 80 with winds initially out of the northwest shifting to the southwest in the second half of our day around 5-10 mph.

Smoke from wildfires look to affect our skies in the second half of the day, so while we start off with blue skies, it will turn gray in the afternoon .Some of the smoke will make its way to the surface resulting in impacts to our air quality.

We will fall into the the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight with some haze and mostly clear skies.

The warmth builds on Saturday with temperatures in the mid 80s under sunny skies and breezy southwest winds Skies will remain mostly sunny.

The hottest temperature of the week currently is on Sunday with highs around the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We will remain in the mid to upper 80s Monday through Tuesday before gradually cooling down into the lower 80s in the second half of next weeks work week.