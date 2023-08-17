NBC 26 Weather Forecast 8/17/23 AM

Some showers and isolated thunderstorms came through the area overnight into early this morning along a cold front. Some rainfall is lingering but we will dry out as we transition into the afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the northwest around 10-20 mph. High temperatures will be cooler today in the mid 70s.

Tonight, overnight lows are down in the mid to lower 50s with a calmer northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny skies are back for Friday with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Heat and some humidity arrive for the weekend with upper 80s and lower 90s lasting through possibly next week Tuesday.