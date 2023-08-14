NBC 26 Weather Forecast 8/14/23

Heavy rain moved through Northeast Wisconsin to start off the week with high temperatures drastically cooler than our normal's for this time of year. Temperatures only managed to get into the mid and upper 60s. We have to go back to June 15th to see afternoon temperatures cooler than what we saw today.

Rain showers will wrap up tonight as some dry air moves in. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s.

Mostly sunny to completely sunny skies are back for our Tuesday as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will turn out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, we will climb into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. There will be a chance of some showers and storms later at night or in the overnight hours. Some showers or storms cloud linger into our early Thursday morning.

The heat is expected to return this weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

