NBC 26 Weather Forecast 8/1/23 PM

The haze is the sky is heading out of our area as the plume of Canadian wildfire smoke moves off to the east. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a light southwest wind.

Temperatures do warm as well as a creeping up dew point that will set the stage for some showers and thunderstorms during the day. Some of the storms could have some hail and gusty winds with them with the greatest risk for this to happen across the northern half of our area. High temperatures will range in the mid to upper 80s.

Upper 80s to near 90 degree highs are once again in the forecast on Thursday with another slight chance of showers or storms as a cold front moves through.

Behind the front, highs will be a lot cooler in the upper 70s to near 80 with mostly sunny skies and low humidity levels.