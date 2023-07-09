NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/9/23 PM

We had a dry and comfortable day today with temperatures seasonable for this time of year around 80 degrees.

We will see a quick warm-up to begin the new work week as highs climb into the lower 90s with some increased humidity. Later in the afternoon and evening, there will be a risk for showers and thunderstorms with some of them possibly being severe. A slight risk for severe weather and a marginal risk for severe storms are outlooked over all of Northeast Wisconsin. Some storms will have the potential for hail and damaging winds.

As the cold front moves south overnight, showers and storms will move south along with it. We should see rainfall come to an end by early Tuesday morning around or before sunrise. Behind the front, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and the lower 80s with skies turning mostly sunny.

The chance of storms will begin Wednesday and last into the weekend. Temperatures on Wednesday will be cooler than normal around the mid 70s. We will rise into the lower and mid 80s afterwards.