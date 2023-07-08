NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/8/23 PM

Some showers and storms popped up earlier in the day today and brought some needed rains to the Northwoods and parts of Door County. Coverage of these showers and storms will continues to decrease and eventually end overnight with clearing skies and calm winds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.

We are climbing back in to the lower and mid 80s for your Sunday forecast with mostly sunny skies and light southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Humidity will remain low making it comfortable to be outside.

It does get a bit toasty on Monday with highs climbing into the lower 90s on Monday. A cold front will move in later in the afternoon or evening. This will spark off showers and thunderstorms which could carry some hail and damaging winds. A marginal risk for severe weather is currently forecast for our area.

Skies will clear on Tuesday with temperatures down in the lower 80s. We will sit under partly cloudy skies.

Even cooler weather moves in on Wednesday with a few rain showers or an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

We will gradually warm up into the lower to mid 80s by the weekends with a slight chance of storms.