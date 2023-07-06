NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/5/23 PM

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect parts of our area this evening, eventually wrapping up as we move into our Thursday.

Skies will gradually clear as we head into the day Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 80s or the upper 70s. A stray shower is possible very early on Thursday, but we will see sunny skies by the afternoon.

Sunny weather continues on Friday with highs temperatures in the lower 80s.

There is a slight chance of a shower or storm on Saturday, followed by dry weather on Sunday.

It warms up briefly on Monday with temperatures in the mid 80s