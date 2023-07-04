NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/4/23 PM

Heat and humidity are back across Northeast Wisconsin for the 4th. The heat will leave, but first, we have some showers and storms moving across the western part of the state.

Tonight, some showers and storms are possible, but it does appears more activity will remain west of the area. Temperatures will cool into the upper 60s.

Wednesday, highs in the mid 80s with additional showers and storms. There is a marginal risk for severe storms. Some of the storms could have some hail and gusty winds, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

Cooler and dry weather is back after the cold front. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the rest of the work week and into the weekend.