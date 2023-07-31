NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/31/23 PM

Temperatures fall into the mid and upper 50s tonight with a light southwest wind.

Humidity is on the rise for our Tuesday with temperatures rising into the lower and mid 80s. Some smoke from Canadian wildfires may fall to the surface to reduce some air quality over areas in Northern Wisconsin.

The chance of showers and storms return on Wednesday as a cold front dives southward. It looks like we could see showers and storms as early as the late morning in parts of our Northwoods and other locations later in the day. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s.

The hottest temperatures is going to be on Thursday with upper 80s and some humidity as well. We will see our temperatures cool off on Friday into the weekend around the lower 80s.