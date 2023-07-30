NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/30/23 PM

It was another comfortable day across Northeast Wisconsin with temperatures in the upper 70s with low humidity levels.

Temperatures will once again fall into the lower 50s tonight with light northwest winds. We will see warmer temperatures in the lower 80s Monday with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. There could be an isolated shower or an isolated storm in the Northwoods, otherwise, mostly sunny skies will prevail.

Temperatures will continue to rise with upper 80s to near 90 both Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move through sometime on Thursday resulting in a few showers and storms in the area.

Afterwards, we are back in the lower 80s heading into the weekend with possibly more rain on Sunday.