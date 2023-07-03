NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/3/23 PM

Heat and humidity were back today as temperatures rose into the upper 80s and lower 90s for areas away from Lake Michigan.

Tonight, for any areas with fireworks, we will not see any risk of rain or storms. Temperatures will remain mild in the mid 60s.

Tuesday, Independence Day, highs climb into the lower 90s with showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could redevelop and impact areas with scheduled fireworks. Some of the storms could pose a risk for hail and damaging winds.

Wednesday, Additional showers and storms continue in the area especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs will climb into the mid 80s.

Sunny and cooler weather arrives on the back side of this storm system with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.