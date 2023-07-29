NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/29/23 PM

A few pop up showers developed this afternoon in parts of our area as just enough instability existed in our skies. We will see skies clear tonight with temperatures falling into the lower to upper 50s for lows under light northwest winds.

We are seeing similar weather for our Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with sunny skies and light northwest winds.

The heat is going to build back as we move into the middle of the work week. Highs should get into the mid and upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of storms Thursday evening when a cold front moves in.

Temperatures following that will be back in the lower 80s.